Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $17.09 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 906,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,707 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $17,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $14.88. 299,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -269.57%.

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

