Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.02% of Huron Consulting Group worth $16,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HURN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $100.25. 1,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,110. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $25,420.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,551 shares of company stock worth $858,448. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

