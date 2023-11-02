Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.26% of Option Care Health worth $15,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Option Care Health by 120.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Collin Smyser purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Carter Pate purchased 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $50,278.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,763.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Collin Smyser purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 61,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,764 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Option Care Health stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 140,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,165. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Option Care Health

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.