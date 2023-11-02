Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,302. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $430.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCAT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCAT

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $25,595.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,412 shares of company stock valued at $70,137. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.