Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 3,199 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.11% of Celanese worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 25.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 4.0% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 65,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 1,012.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 51,086 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.51. 62,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,319. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.81.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

