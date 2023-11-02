Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.43% of Axonics worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Axonics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.21. 13,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,065. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axonics

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.