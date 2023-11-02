Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.31% of Extreme Networks worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

