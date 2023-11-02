Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DY. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 136.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 193.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.82. 13,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.69. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $116.95.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

