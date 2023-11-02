Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.19% of Element Solutions worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,075,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,663,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,157,000 after buying an additional 810,879 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $15,360,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 55,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,769. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

