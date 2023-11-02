Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 241,334 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2,184.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,334 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 294,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

