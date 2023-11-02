Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.57. The stock had a trading volume of 253,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,032. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.55. The company has a market cap of $249.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.