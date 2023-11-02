Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,671,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,306,077. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.03. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,310 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

