New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,245,185,000 after acquiring an additional 671,806 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $82.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,918,534. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

