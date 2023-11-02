Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,986.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,878.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,963.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

