Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dana were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Dana during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

