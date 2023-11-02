Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $172.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.