Capital Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,977 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in ASE Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ASE Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

