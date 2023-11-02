Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 422,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Linde by 7.1% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $386.93 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $289.94 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The company has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

