Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOMA. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE:LOMA opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.