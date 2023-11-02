Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1,634.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711,026 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 7.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $935,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $238.52 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

