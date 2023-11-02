Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $289.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

