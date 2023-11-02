Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,248. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -155.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

