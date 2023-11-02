Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of Biogen worth $35,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,066,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen
In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Biogen Stock Up 0.9 %
Biogen stock opened at $239.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.12.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
