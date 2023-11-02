Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of Biogen worth $35,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,066,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Scotiabank started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.21.

Read Our Latest Report on BIIB

Biogen Stock Up 0.9 %

Biogen stock opened at $239.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.12.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.