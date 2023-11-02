Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FID. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FID opened at $14.39 on Thursday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.