Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,162 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $46,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 128.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 269.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $44.54 on Thursday. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $517.72 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

In other news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $90,059.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Universal Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

