Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 296,813 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 296,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Leidos by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Leidos by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $101.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

