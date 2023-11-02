Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.28

Shares of Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Huabao International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Huabao International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

