Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.98

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Want Want China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.
Want Want China Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $0.52.
About Want Want China
Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.
