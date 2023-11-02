Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.41

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Hays Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32.

Hays Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.4921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

