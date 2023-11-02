Neonode (NEON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of Neonode stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. Neonode has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $14.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neonode by 32.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neonode by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Neonode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

