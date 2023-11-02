Neonode (NEON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.
Neonode Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Neonode stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47. Neonode has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $14.75.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Neonode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
