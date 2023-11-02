Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. The business had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. On average, analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

NYSE:DNA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,618,719. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $65,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,410.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $65,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,645,410.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,394,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,342,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,452 shares of company stock valued at $22,387,431 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

