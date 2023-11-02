REGENXBIO (RGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the quarter.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect REGENXBIO to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGNX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 19,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,879. The company has a market capitalization of $620.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $25.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,268,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after acquiring an additional 228,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,267,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after acquiring an additional 176,543 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

