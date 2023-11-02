Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Revance Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,124. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $37.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $743.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.