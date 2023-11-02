Vapotherm (VAPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.20) per share for the quarter. Vapotherm has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. On average, analysts expect Vapotherm to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vapotherm Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,595. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.14. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Insider Transactions at Vapotherm

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vapotherm

In other Vapotherm news, CEO Joseph Army bought 27,109 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $84,580.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,706 shares in the company, valued at $722,922.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 79,234 shares of company stock valued at $262,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth $2,995,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 1,598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 927,944 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000.

About Vapotherm

(Get Free Report)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

