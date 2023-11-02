Wajax (WJX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$586.20 million during the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 3.84%.

Wajax Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE:WJX traded up C$0.34 on Thursday, hitting C$30.65. 3,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,830. The stock has a market cap of C$658.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.27. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of C$18.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.65.

Wajax Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

