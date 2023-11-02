Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02).

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

TSE:IVN traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.30. 93,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,601. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 2.01. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$9.35 and a 12 month high of C$14.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IVN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ivanhoe Mines

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.