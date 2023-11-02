Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.30-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.26.

Teleflex Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Teleflex stock traded up $13.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.45. 30,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,914. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.18.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.