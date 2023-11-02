Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

TARS traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,775. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TARS. William Blair began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $105,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $105,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,043.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 9,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $159,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,548.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,604 shares of company stock valued at $410,312 over the last ninety days. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,524,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 103,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 95,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

