Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. Vontier also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.83-2.87 EPS.

Vontier Trading Up 2.0 %

VNT stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.24. 30,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,016. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

