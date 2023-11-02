Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $971,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $232,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

PRU opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

