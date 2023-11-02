Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $159.73 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $212.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.83 and a 200 day moving average of $186.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

