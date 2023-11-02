Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 14,972 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,310,000 after purchasing an additional 203,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $90.21 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.53.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

