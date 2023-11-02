Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,821 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM opened at $489.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.10.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

