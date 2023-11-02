Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 167.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Trading Down 0.9 %

CSX opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.