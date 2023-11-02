Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $2.56 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $183.21 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.63 and its 200 day moving average is $321.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

