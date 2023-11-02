IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $395.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $450.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $354.81 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.