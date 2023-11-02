Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,407,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,968,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $167.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.