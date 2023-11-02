Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,407,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,968,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.
Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International
In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance
Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $167.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
