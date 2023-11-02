Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.54 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.