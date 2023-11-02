Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 210.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $100.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,342 shares of company stock worth $24,113,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

