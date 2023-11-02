Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 812 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after acquiring an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after acquiring an additional 353,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $395.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.98. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $419.86.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

